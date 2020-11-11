New Delhi: Putting speculations to rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after registering victory in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, made it clear that Janata Dal United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish to be Sworn in as CM For 7th Time, But no Longer a 'Big Brother' | Explained

Following the Bihar election results, there was speculation of a change in CM's face as the BJP has dwarfed the JDU in this election. Of the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, the BJP won 74, taking the National Democratic Alliance's total tally beyond the majority mark of 122. The JDU was restricted to 43.

However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi cleared that there is no confusion on the CM's post as Nitish will remain the CM of the state.

“It was our commitment. In an election, some win more and some win less. But we are equal partners”, NDTV quoted him as saying.

Echoing similar remarks, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal asserted that PM Modi and party’s national president had announced that Nitish would be the CM of the state. “When they have named him, then there should be no question of deliberations on any other name”, he stated.