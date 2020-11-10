Patna: While early trends in Bihar Election Result 2020 shows an edge to the ruling NDA led by Nitish Kumar, the Election Commission on India has said that counting of votes can go up to 35 rounds. This is a clear indicator that the results will start trickling in by late this evening. There are more than 60 seats were margin between the two candidates is less than 500 hundred votes. “Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes counted so far. Earlier there used to 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went up to around 35 rounds. So the counting will continue till late evening,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas was quoted by news agency ANI. Also Read - Election Commission to Address Presser at 1:30 PM Amid Bihar Vote Counting | Here's What to Expect

However, moments later the Election Commission in a press conference said, “Counting has been glitch-free so far. More than one crore votes have been counted so far.” Also Read - Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Hasanpur Constituency

The counting of votes for 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway at 55 counting centres across 38 districts in Bihar. The early trends have shown the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU alliance leading in 126 seats against RJD-Congress combines 107 seats. However, the margin on more than 60 seats were less than 500 votes, making it one of the most closely-fought state election in recent times. Also Read - Patna District Constituencies Result LIVE: Anant Singh leads in Mokama, Luv Sinha trails

Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate was leading from the Raghopur constituency by the time of writing of this report. However, Pappu Yadav a known name in Bihar was trailing from Madhepura constituency. In Mokama, Bahubali leader and RJD candidate Anant Singh was also leading. In Jamui, BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh was in lead in the initial trends. Only twenty-five per cent of votes has been counted so far.

However, the mood in the BJP-JDU camp was upbeat after the early trends emerged. Almost all the exit polls had predicted the RJD-led alliance to wrest power from Nitish Kumar.