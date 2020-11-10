Nitish Kumar, the man widely considered as “Chanakya of Bihar politics”, is facing a unique situation as the trends from Bihar election result emerges. Once widely referred to as ‘Sushashan Babu’, for his carefully crafted pro-development image, Nitish is facing attacks from not just the Opposition but also NDA’s coalition partners. Nitish Kumar’s JDU has emerged as the biggest loser so far with trends showing losses in not less than 24 seats from its previous tally. BJP, on the other hand, has gained almost 20 seats and emerged as the single largest party, replacing the RJD at the top. While we might have to wait for the Bihar Election Results till today evening, there are some broader takeaways from the trends so far. Also Read - Sensex Surges to Cross 43,000 Benchmark, Banking Stocks Soar

Bihar Election Result: BIG Takeaways from Trends

1. Nitish Kumar's JDU set to emerge as the minor partner even if NDA comes to power. Trends from Bihar Election Results show JDU losing more than 24 of its existing seats. The ruling NDA has so far maintained that Nitish is the captain and will return as CM even if the BJP emerges as the senior partners.

2. Chirag Paswan’s LJP, that made a lot of noise and hit headlines by going solo, is likely to win just two seats. LJP on its own is not likely to make a major difference in Bihar politics.

3. BJP emerges as the single-largest party with almost 75 seats. The BJP tally is likely to jump by more than 20 seats in comparison to the last election. More JDU votes got transferred to the BJP than the other way around.

4. Anti-incumbency hit Nitish Kumar’s JDU more than the BJP.

5. Rise of left parties. Kanhaiya Kumar-led left is likely to win 19 out of 31 seats it contested, making a comeback of sorts in Bihar politics.

6. Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD is losing almost 14 seats from its previous count. The wannabe CM’s crowd did not convert into votes much to his liking.

7. Congress, despite the alliance, is not gaining anything from the elections. Barring few pockets, the party has a long road ahead if it wants to remain in political significance in Bihar.