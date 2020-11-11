New Delhi: With a slender majority, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was back in power in Bihar, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly against 110 clinched by the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. The majority mark is 122. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election: Results in 223 Seats Declared, 20 Constituencies Left, Says EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party, winning 75 seats of the total 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought.

Among the NDA allies, four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

The biggest gainer was the CPI-ML, which clinched 12 seats, followed by the CPI and CPI-M (two each). Barring the CPI-ML, which had three seats in the outgoing assembly, none of the Left parties had a presence in the House.

Brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap won the Raghopur and Hasanpur seats with impressive margins of 38,174 and 21,139 votes respectively.

Prominent losers from the RJD included Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a former state party chief, and Lalu Prasad’s Man Friday Bhola Yadav who lost from Keoti and Hayaghat seats in Darbhanga respectively.