New Delhi: The final results of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 are expected to be out by late tonight, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. Generally, people get a clear picture of Vidhan Sabha elections results by noon, but this time the process of vote counting is getting delayed due to the increased number of polling booths, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

"There were 63% increase in poll booths this time which means more EVMs will be counted, counting tables limited. Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet", said Ashish Kundra, Deputy Election Commissioner.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, there were 73,000 polling booths. However, this election, it went up to 1.06 lakh.

Besides, there used to 25-26 rounds of counting, but this time it can go up to 35 rounds. “In some Assembly Constituencies (ACs) there are fewer polling stations, counting will conclude in 24-25 rounds. But we also have some ACs, where there will be 50-51 rounds. On average, we will have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC,” he added.

Meanwhile, after four rounds of counting, 38 constituencies are witnessing a very close fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance. Reports have claimed that there is a gap of less than 1,000 votes between the leading and the first trailing candidate in these seats, which means that results might change by late this evening.

In some seats, the difference is less than 50 votes. In such a situation, everyone is keenly watching the results of these seats.

In the Bihariganj Assembly seat, the Congress candidate is leading over the JD(U) candidate by just eight votes. Similarly, BJP’s Mithilesh Tiwari was ahead by just 22 votes at the Baikunthpur Assembly seat. RJD candidate Ajay Yadav leads in the Atri Assembly seat by just 848 votes. While the JD(U) candidate from Bajpatti Assembly seat is trailing by 380 votes from the RJD candidate.

According to trends so far, BJP was leading in 74 seats, the JD(U) on 48, the RJD on 66, and the Congress has made gains on 21 seats.