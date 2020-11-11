New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the results of Bihar Assembly elections in the early hours on Wednesday with the National Democratic Alliance emerging as victorious, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly. But there were some constituencies that witnessed a nail-biting contest, following which the victory margin in those seats was very thin – of less than 1,000. Also Read - Apple Ushers in New Era of Mac Computers With In-house M1 Chip

Take a look at those constituencies here:

Hilsa: This constituency saw a cut-throat competition between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal United. Krishnamurari Sharan won the seat by just 12 votes. She defeated RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav.

Barbigha: In Barbigha, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress’ Gajanan Shahi by just 113 votes.

Bhore: Similarly in Bhore, the victory margin was a mere 462.

Bakhri: In Bakhri constituency, CPI’s Suryakant Paswan won. The victory margin was 777.

Dehri: Phate Bahadur Singh of RJD defeated Satyanarayan Singh of BJP with a margin of mere 464 votes.

Who Won What?

The BJP emerged victorious on as many as 74 seats while the JDU managed to win on 43 seats. Smaller allies, the HAM and the VIP won four seats each.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which had quit the NDA in the state in the run-up to the October-November elections, ended up with one seat.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan ended up with 110 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 75 seats, the Congress 19 and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) winning 12.

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist won two seats each.

The remaining seats were divided among Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which won five, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won one. One Independent was also elected.