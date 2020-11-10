New Delhi: The counting of votes for Bihar assembly elections is underway and the results will be out by today evening. Early trends indicate the ruling NDA to be heading to victory as it widens its lead on 127 seats. Meanwhile, opposition Mahagathbandhan (the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and left parties) is ahead on 106 seats. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: RJD Supporter Brings Fish For Tejashwi As Token Of Luck

Let's have a look at how key candidates are performing in their respective constituencies:

1) Tejashwi Yadav: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading on Raghopur assembly constituency. BJP's Satish Kumar is trailing from the seat.

2) Tej Pratap Yadav: Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap Singh is also leading against JDU’s Raj Kumar Ray in Hasanpur assembly seat.

3) Chandrika Rai: JDU candidate Chandrika Rai is trailing from Parsa seat. RJD’s Chhote Lal Ray is leading from the assembly seat.

4) Luv Sinha: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is trailing from Bankipur assembly seat. BJP’s Nitin Nabin has maintained his lead from this Bihar seat.

5) Jitan Ram Manjhi: Former Chief Minister of Bihar is trailing from Imamganj seat in Bihar. RJD’s Uday Narain Choudhary has maintained lead from the seat.

6) Pushpam Priya Choudhary: Plurals Party’s candidate Pushpam Priya has contested Bisfi seat. But she is neither leading nor trailing. BJP’s Haribhushan Thakur is leading from the seat while RJD’s Aiyaz Ahmad is trailing.

7) Pappu Yadav: (JAP-L) leader Pappu Yadav is currently not in the race as the constituency he has contested (Madhepura) is being led by JDU’s Nikhil Mandal. RJD’s Chandra Shekhar is trailing from the seat.

8) Manorama Devi: Manorama Devi of JDU is trailing from Atri assembly seat in Bihar. RJD’s Ajay Yadav has maintained his lead on the seat.

9) Suhasini Yadav: The Congress leader is leading from the Bihariganj seat. Niranjan Kumar Mehta, representing JDU from the seat, is trailing.

10) Shreyasi Singh: This BJP leader is leading from Jamui seat of Bihar. Vijay Prakash from RJD is trailing.

The magic number for the winner is 122 in the 243-seat Assembly. The Janata Dal United-led National Democratic Alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led United Progressive Alliance are the main contenders. Counting of votes got underway in the morning for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.