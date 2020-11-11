New Delhi: Defying exit polls predictions and a strong anti-incumbency in Bihar, JDU president Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister for the seventh time as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a clear majority, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: A Look at 5 Seats Where Victory Margin Was Less Than 1,000

But, unlike previous cases, Nitish might lose his 'big brother' tag as the BJP has dwarfed JDU in this election by bagging 74 seats. The JDU, on the other hand, could barely accumulate 43 seats.

Meanwhile, a poster of Modi and Nitish came up at the JD-U office, talking about the "government of double engine" rather than shining the light solely on the Bihar CM.

While the BJP is well ahead of the JDU in terms of performance, the party’s top leaders, ahead of the elections had assured that Nitish will be the Chief Minister, regardless of who wins more seats.

“When the Prime Minister has made it clear, there’s no room for speculations”, said BJP’s Bihar Chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah also spoke to Nitish Kumar over the phone after the trends indicated a victory for the NDA, however, the content of the conversation remains unknown.

Nitish’s journey as Bihar CM so far

When Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as Bihar CM, it will be his seventh time.

On March 3, 2000, Nitish Kumar, then Samata Party leader was sworn in as Bihar CM.

Consecutively, he became CM in 2005 and 2010.

In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, he took oath as Bihar CM twice. The former was after a sweep by the JDU-RJD-Cong alliance. Later, in 2017, he broke away and joined hands with old ally BJP to take oath as CM for the 6th time.