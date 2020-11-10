The counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats are still on and according to the Election Commission, this may continue till late Tuesday. Before the final results come out, the RJD supporters are in no mood to keep any stone unturned that could assure a comfortable victory of their leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List

On Tuesday, few RJD supporters gifted a rather unusual present to Tejashwi Yadav, which they believe will bring good luck to their leader. Instead of flowers and other conventional tokens of support, the fans of Tejashwi Yadav brought a FISH. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: Why Final Numbers Will be Out Late Tonight | Know Here

In photos and videos that are going viral, Yadav’s supporters can be seen bringing fish for good luck. As per reports, Tejashwi supporters flocked to his Patna residence from his Hazipur and were seen showing off a giant fish right outside the home of the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate. Also Read - Travelling To Bihar This Chhath Puja? Darbhanga Airport Starts Passenger Flight Operations

While speaking to the media person, an RJD supporter from Samastipur district who had brought the fish said that the fish brings good luck. He said that all Tejashwi needed to do was take a look at the fish and his luck would change.

According to the locals, looking at the fish might help change Tejashwi’s fortune, just like it did last time in 2015.