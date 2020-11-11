New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan described the Bihar polls results as a “victory” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying tHE people have shown their trust in him. Also Read - NDA Govt Will Work With Full Dedication For Balanced Development of Bihar, Says PM Modi

With his party winning only one seat while being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP’s ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan tweeted that he was “proud” that his party did not bend down for power. His party had won two seats in the 2015 polls. Also Read - All Must Respect Territorial Integrity For Regional Connectivity: PM Modi's Strong Message to China, Pakistan at SCO Summit

“All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party’s vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of ‘Bihar first Bihari first’. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future,” he said, while thanking people. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: RJD Supporter Brings Fish For Tejashwi As Token Of Luck

The LJP received 5.68 per cent of votes while contesting on nearly 140 seats in the elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly.