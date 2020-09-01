New Delhi: As a mark of respect for former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Congress on Monday decided to postpone today’s virtual rally which was supposed to be held in Bihar for the Assembly Election 2020. Also Read - ‘Irreparable Loss to Political Arena’: Global Leaders Remember Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Part of the earlier plan, the Congress was supposed to hold a virtual rally in poll-bound Bihar today. Bihar assembly election in-charge and national secretary Ajay Kapoor had earlier informed that the Congress has planned 100 virtual rallies in the state from September 1 to 21. Also Read - 7-Day State Mourning For Former President Pranab Mukherjee, National Flags at Half-mast Across India: MHA

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party chief Sonia Gandhi, condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, remembering him as India’s finest statesman and a visionary leader. Also Read - ‘Towering Statesman’: When PM Modi Described Pranab Mukherjee As Father Figure

Singh said the nation has lost one of its greatest leaders. “I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India. In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs,” Singh said in his condolence message.

Mukherjee died on Monday in the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin on Monday morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

In a letter to Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha, Sonia Gandhi said his life over the past five decades mirrored 50 years of India’s history.

“He brought distinction to every post he held. He established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication,” she said.

“Pranab da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects,” the party president added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

“With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee,” he said.