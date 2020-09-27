New Delhi: Days after taking voluntary retirement from service (VRS), former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all set to join Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) at a ceremony on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Joins JD(U)

Earlier on Saturday, he had called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following which speculations were that the former DGP may join the JD(U), however that did not happen yesterday due to some unsaid reasons.

Yesterday, while speaking to reporters, he had dismissed rumours of joining JD(U), saying that he has not taken any decision on contesting polls.

“I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls”, Pandey told reporters after meeting CM Nitish.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that he may contest the upcoming polls from his home town Buxar.

Notably, the former bureaucrat had hinted at his political ambitions while he was probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer had hit the headlines after he said Rhea Chakraborth (SSR’s girlfriend) had no ‘aukaat’ (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

A couple of days ago, Pandey had defended his derogatory statement, saying,”Someone who is an accused in the case and named in an FIR for hatching a conspiracy to kill Sushant Singh Rajput has no right to make any comment against a person who is occupying a constitutional post.”