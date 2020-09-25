















New Delhi: The Election Commission is holding a press conference in New Delhi to announce the dates for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. The voting to elect a fresh 243-member assembly is likely to take place in mid-October. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election: Election Commission Likely to Announce Poll Dates Today

“The term of assembly in the state of Bihar is due to expire on 29th November 2020. Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Notably, this is the first state election to be held in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EC also issued a set of guidelines to be followed throughout the process. Social distancing will be strictly adhered to and everyone will have to wear masks at polling booths.

In addition, over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves have been arranged for the elections.

“Covid-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in all aspects of life; Bihar polls to be held under new security protocols,” said the election commissioner.

Due to COVID protocols, only journalists accredited with the PIB have been allowed to attend the presser.

In 2015, the alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal-United and the Congress had swept the polls but JD-U has since aligned with the BJP.