Meet Manorama Devi, the JD(U) candidate from Atri in Gaya, who is the richest candidate of 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, counting of which is underway. Notably, Manorama declared Rs 89.77 crore as her assets in the affidavit while filing her nominations and is contesting the elections for the very first time.

As per a Deccan Herald report, the JD(U) leader declared her own assets as Rs 53.19 crore, but her family assets are reportedly around Rs 89 crore, which includes assets owned by her late husband Bindi Yadav, who died of Covid-19 in July this year.

Interesingly, Manorama Devi's is a classic case of rags-to-riches story as her father was a truck driver and husband a muscle man turned politician. It was around 30 years back that Manorma married a local gangster Bindi Yadav. Eventually, Bindi's wealth and influence increased manifold after he as left Lalu's party and joined Nitish's JD (U).

Her son is serving a life term for murder for killing a class 12 boy Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage in 2016 at Gaya.

Rajesh Kumar of the Congress, with a net worth of over Rs 33.65 crore is the second richest candidate while Kaushal Yadav of JDU is at number three in the rich list.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.