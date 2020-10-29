New Delhi: As campaign for the second phase of Bihar Assembly election continues in full swing, a chaos like situation erupted after Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi’s stage collapsed. The incident happened in the Bagahi Deoraj area which is located between the Ramnagar assembly constituency and Narkatiaganj assembly constituency. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Even though there were no reports of injuries after the stage collapse, a stampede like situation was noticed as people started panicking soon after the collapse.

Congress leader Akhilesh Singh and several other leaders and party workers were also present on the stage during the incident. Both Singh and Pratapgarhi were campaigning for Pravesh Mishra from the Balmiki Nagar seat and for Vinay Verma from the Narkatiaganj constituency.

Voting was held at 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday. The second phase of voting will be held on November 3 and it will cover 94 seats. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10.