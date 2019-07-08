New Delhi: The Centre on Monday filed a reply in the Supreme Court against Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar stating that it will set up a 100-bedded paediatric ICU at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur within the span of one year.

The apex court will also hear another plea against epidemic-like disease seeking direction for measures to check children’s death due to the ongoing health crisis.

The children deaths relating to AES have failed to mellow down with the toll peaking at nearly 160.

The Supreme Court, expressing “serious concern” over the crisis, had earlier reprimanded the Bihar government over the deaths seeking justification for the miserable condition of the state.

The Bihar government in its affidavit in the Supreme Court disclosed the poor conditions of healthcare facilities, stating that there are only 5205 doctors in government-run health centres against the sanctioned strength of 12,206 and 5634 nurses against the required 19,155.

Supreme Court to hear the PIL that has been filed to seek a direction for measures to check children’s death due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/16MJapv2gj — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The brain fever in Muzaffarpur alone has taken at least 140 with 119 at SKMCH and 21 in Kejriwal Hospital.

Meanwhile, the death count for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam has taken over 49 lives with 190 positive cases reported in the state.