New Delhi: Senior Resident Doctor of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where more than 100 children have died due to a suspected case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), has been suspended on Sunday.

Dr Bhimsen Kumar, has been removed on charges of negligence of duty, news agency ANI reported. The Health Department had deployed the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) pediatrician at SKMCH on June 19.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 129 in Muzaffarpur – 109 deaths at SKMCH and 20 deaths at Kejriwal hospital.

What causes Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)?

Encephalitis, a vector-borne disease, is an acute inflammation of the brain caused by any one of a number of viruses, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states. However, the disease in rare occasions can also be caused by bacteria, fungi, and other agents. The disease can be transmitted through various vector-infected sources, be it mosquitoes, ticks or the bite of a mammal.

What happens in Encephalitis?

The disease causes the immune system of the person to respond to a previous infection, mistakingly attacking the brain tissue. The symptoms primarily consist of severe headache, fever, photophobia (extreme sensitivity towards light). It also causes stiffness of the limbs, and in severe cases, nausea, disorientation, memory loss, seizures and a possible coma.