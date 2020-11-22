Patna: At least three maoists were on Sunday killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bihar’s Gaya. The encounter broke out around midnight in the Barachatti forest area of the district, that is about 100 kms from the state capital. Also Read - Facing Corruption Probe, Bihar's New Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary Resigns Days After Taking Oath

The Maoists were killed in the early hours.

Three bodies of Naxals have been recovered from the encounter spot that includes zonal commander Alok Yadav, they said.

An AK series assault rifle and an INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot. The encounter was led by the 205th battalion of the CoBRA that also had state police personnel, they said.

The CoBRA or the commando battalion for resolute action is a special jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force that is deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

