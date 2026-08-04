Bihar ex-CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi day after BJP loses Bankipur by-election

JD-U supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after BJP lost its stronghold seat in Bihar.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar during a meeting at the Parliament House (PTI image)

New Delhi: In a significant political development a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA lost its seat at Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar, JD-U supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the BJP lost Patna’s Bankipur assembly seat in a by-election. Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP, was accompanied by JD-U leaders — Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP and national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha – in his meeting with the prime minister. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest meeting between the two NDA leaders.

What PM Modi said on meeting Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar?

“Rajya Sabha MP Shri @NitishKumar Ji met PM @narendramodi earlier today,” the prime minister’s office said in a post on ‘X’.

Also read: Big setback for BJP as Prashant Kishor defeats BJP’s Neeraj Kumar in saffron strong zone

Kumar said he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at his office room in the Parliament House complex here.

What happened in Bankipur assembly seat bypoll?

The by-election at Bankipur, considered a BJP bastion, was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to Rajya Sabha after he assumed the charge of party chief. Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

As he continues his lead in the Bankipur bypoll, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, “Our first priority after this victory is to honour the blessings and trust that the people of Bankipur have placed in us. We will do everything we can to improve Bankipur. You will begin to see those changes over the next two to three months. I don’t want to make grand promises. My becoming an MLA will not transform Bankipur into Bengaluru overnight. But you will certainly see some improvements here in the next two to three months…The people of Bankipur have sent a clear message to the BJP leadership: ‘Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar.’ If the BJP wants to replace Samrat Chaudhary with another leader from the Kushwaha community, that is entirely their decision. We have no objection.”

Kumar, the ten-time chief minister of Bihar, resigned from the state’s top post in April, following which, for the first time, a BJP leader, Samrat Choudhary, assumed charge as chief minister. The BJP and JD-U are running a coalition government in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies)