New Delhi: As polling to the 243 constituencies in Bihar closed at 4 pm, all eyes are now on the television screens as the exit polls are set to begin. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on post-poll prediction telecast during the Vidhan Sabha elections and the by-elections. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Exit Poll Results: Tejashwi Ahead of Nitish, Mahagathbandhan to Form Govt, Predicts Times Now-CVoter

Various national pollsters, including ABP-C-Voter, News 18-Today’s Chanakya, India Today-Axis My India will release their predictions. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling Booth Officer in Aurai Dies of Heart Attack

In 2015, all pollsters, except Axis APM had underestimated the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance– JDU+RJD+Cong) and had predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections: Onions Pelted at CM Nitish Kumar During Poll Rally

However, when the final results came the grand alliance stunned all by winning 180 seats altogether of the total 243 seats.

While the Axis APM predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Today’s Chanakya had given a 2/3rd majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA with 144-166 seats.

How exit polls are conducted?

A post-voting poll conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote is known as an exit poll. It aims at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organizations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.

