Bihar Exit Polls 2020 LIVE STREAMING: The last phase of Bihar polling in 78 assembly seats will conclude today evening latest by 6 PM. All eyes are now set on exit polls that will predict who will win the high-stake battle in the state. Also Read - Bihar Exit Poll 2020: Post-Poll Predictions to Begin After 6 PM; How Accurate Are They? A Look at Past Results

The election has been a tough one for the ruling NDA coalition as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. It will be interesting to see if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Also Read - Bihar Phase 3 Polling LIVE Updates: 7.69% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM; Booth Officer in Aurai Dies of Heart Attack

The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30 pm, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on post-poll prediction telecast during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar and by-elections to 54 Assembly seats across 10 states. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Know Key Candidates In Fray For Third And Final Phase of Polls Today

After the polling comes to an end, various news channels including Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will come up with their post-poll predictions on who will emerge victorious in Bihar elections. The post-poll survey is based on responses of people who have exercised their franchise.

When & Where to watch exit polls?

People can tune in to Zee News which will conduct poll of polls for Bihar exit polls at 7 PM.

Alternatively, India.com will also run live updates on various exit polls on Bihar.

In Bihar, elections are being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats. Polling for the first phase was held on 71 seats on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.