Bihar flood alert: Danger rises in 5 Bihar districts as rivers breach danger mark; CM Samrat Choudhary surveys affected areas

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary surveys flood-hit Bihar districts as major rivers breach danger marks following heavy rains.

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An aerial view shows houses partially submerged in floodwaters after a rise in the water level of the Ganga river (PTI)

Bihar FLOOD Alert: Continuous, heavy downpours across Nepal and neighboring Jharkhand have caused major rivers in Bihar to swell beyond danger levels, creating widespread flood-like conditions across five districts. In response to the flood danger, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted aerial inspections over the hit areas and evaluated ongoing emergency rescue and relief measures. Although rising waters from rivers including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun, and Ghaghra have submerged low-lying areas, no casualties have been reported so far, and residents in high-risk zones have been relocated to safety. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bihar flood alert.

Several areas of Bihar under flood alert

Several low-lying areas of Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Katihar districts witnessed a flood-like situation on Friday. No casualties have been reported yet, and people residing in the river floodplains have been moved to safety, an official said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “I instructed officials to take swift and effective action to ensure that the public in the affected areas receives all possible assistance promptly, faces no difficulties, and that the safety of lives and property is ensured.”

All Bihar rivers showing rising trend

According to the Water Resources Department, almost all rivers have been showing a rising trend. In Patna, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger level in Digha Ghat, Gandhighat, Hathidah and Maner. The river is also above the danger level in Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon.

Also read: What caused flash flood in Nepal? Earthquake, avalanche and Bhote Koshi River | All we know so far

“Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, and Bhagalpur are experiencing a flood-like situation, and people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of the river Ganga and Kosi, following torrential rainfall,” said a senior official of the water resources department was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Highlights:

Rivers Above Danger Mark: Incessant rainfall in upper riparian regions of Nepal and Jharkhand caused swollen rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra to inundate several areas.

Chief Minister’s Survey: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary performed an aerial survey of affected zones on Friday and reviewed ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Affected Districts: Low-lying regions across Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Katihar witnessed inundation.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on embankments and vulnerable locations and immediately report any unusual situation to authorities, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)