Bihar FLOOD Alert: High alert issued for border areas near Nepal as flash floods wreak havoc

Bihar authorities have issued a high alert for northern border districts as severe flash floods in Nepal threaten a sudden water surge in the Gandak River.

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Nepal flood (PTI)

Bihar FLOOD Alert: Severe flash floods in Nepal’s northern catchments have triggered a high alert across border regions in India, prompting Bihar to rapidly step up its flood preparedness. With rising water levels in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems threatening a sudden surge of up to three meters in downstream rivers like the Gandak and Kosi, authorities have deployed NDRF teams. High-level state reviews are closely monitoring vulnerable districts, preparing emergency shelters, and readying evacuation plans for low-lying areas.

Issuing an advisory for residents, the administration urged people to remain alert without creating panic and to strictly follow official instructions.

“The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution. People living on the banks of the Gandak River and in low-lying areas should not go near the river unnecessarily. Ignore any rumours and rely only on official information issued by the administration. In case of a rise in water level or any other warning, immediately follow the instructions issued by the administration,” the advisory stated.

Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

What Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said on flood danger in Bihar?

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on impending danger due to flash floods in Nepal, says, “A high-level team has been constituted to look into the matter. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are personally monitoring the situation. I am also holding a meeting on the matter immediately.”

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on impending danger due to flash floods in Nepal, says, “A high-level team has been constituted to look into the matter. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are personally monitoring the situation. I am also holding a meeting on the matter… pic.twitter.com/y5NpQYXFWJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the phone amid a flood threat in the state following heavy rainfall and a glacier burst in Nepal.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah assured the Bihar government of all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis arising from the situation.

The Home Minister also directed that necessary preparedness measures be taken to respond to any emergency. He also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any eventuality and provide assistance to the state authorities if required.

(With inputs from agencies)