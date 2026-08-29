Bihar flood alert: Rivers swell past danger mark amid rains in Nepal, state

Fears of Nepal-like floods have been rising in Bihar as several rivers across the state continued to swell. The rivers are already flowing above the danger mark following the heavy rains in neighbouring Nepal.

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People with their belongings wade through floodwaters as they arrive on a boat from the flood-affected Nakta diyara area following a rise in the water level of the Ganga River in Patna. ANI

Bihar on Saturday faced a growing threat of floods as heavy rains in Nepal loomed large, causing several rivers to cross the danger mark across the state. The rivers had already risen following flash floods in Nepal earlier this week.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Gandak river has breached the danger mark in Gopalganj, with a barrage on the river in Valmikinagar releasing around 99,800 cusecs of water at 8 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu, helps them return home

Wednesday’s flash flood in Nepal, triggered by an ice-rock landslide, has led administrations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to step up monitoring of their river systems downstream of the rivers of the Himalayan nation.

“The water level of several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak and the Ganga, has been rising. Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has led to rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places,” a senior official of the Water Resources Department said on Saturday.

The Kosi and Burhi Gandak have touched the danger level in Khagaria, Katihar and Kursela, while the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Hathidah and Gandhighat in Patna and Kahlgaon in Bhagalpur, according to a bulletin from the Water Resources Department.

Also Read | How did Bihar escape Nepal’s flash floods? Bordering state averted a major disaster as calamity threaten Gandak Basin

People residing in low-lying areas have been moved to safety, said a senior official, adding that all departments concerned have been put on alert.

“District magistrates have been directed to monitor the situation personally. Flood Control Department officials and engineers are camping at certain vulnerable sites in Bhagalpur, Purnea, Katihar, West Champaran and other districts,” the official said.