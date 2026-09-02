Bihar flood crisis escalates: Ganga, Kosi, Gandak breach danger mark at 10 places; erosion scare in Bhagalpur

The threat of floods has increased in many areas of Bihar, as after the Ganga and Gandak, the Son River is now in spate. On Tuesday, the Son's water flow reached this year's highest, 525,000 cusecs.

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Bihar flood crisis escalates: Ganga, Kosi, Gandak breach danger mark at 10 places; erosion scare in Bhagalpur (PTI)

Due to increased water in Bihar’s catchment areas, the water levels of rivers like the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, and Son have been on a rise. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains and severe flooding in Nepal, the pressure of rivers flowing from there is increasing on Bihar. Meanwhile, the water released from Bansagar into the Son is worsening the situation. Consequently, the threat of flooding has increased from North Bihar to South Bihar.

In fact, three specific reasons for the floods in Bihar have emerged. First, water was released into the Son River from the Bansagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh. Second, glacial lake bursts in the Nepal Terai region and the Tibet-Nepal border have caused the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to overflow, affecting the Kosi and Gandak rivers. Third, heavy rains in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have caused the Yamuna and its tributaries to overflow, affecting the plains of the Ganges River system.

Record water in Son River, 56 gates of Indrapuri opened

Meanwhile, according to information received from the Water Resources Department, the downstream flow of the Son River at the Indrapuri Barrage was recorded at 425,854 cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, and has been rising steadily. By morning, it had reached 525,000 cusecs. Considering the severity of the situation, 56 of the 69 gates of the Indrapuri Barrage have been opened. The Water Resources Department is monitoring the barrage every half hour. According to information, due to the rising Son River, the river is flowing 15 to 26 cm above the danger mark in Maner. Furthermore, due to the rising water level at the Manjharkund Falls in Rohtas, tourist entry has been restricted.

On Tuesday, the water flow at the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage in West Champaran district was 150,200 cusecs. The water level has been rising steadily since the inflow from Nepal. Following the glacier and glacial lake bursts on the Nepal-Tibet border, water is flowing into the Gandak River via the Trishuli River, forcing all 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage to be opened. A team of engineers is reportedly deployed at the barrage 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the Veerpur Kosi Barrage in Supaul district recorded a flow of 192,735 cusecs on Tuesday. Earlier, due to heavy rains in the Terai region, 34 of the Kosi Barrage’s 56 gates were opened. However, the situation is currently under control, and water is being released by opening 22 to 34 gates. The Water Resources Department has stated that the embankments are completely safe.

Ganga river above danger mark at 10 places, devastation in Bhagalpur

The Ganges is 80 cm above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna and is expected to rise another 20 cm in the next 24 hours. The Ganges is 48 cm above the danger mark at Mokama Hathidah, 15 cm above the confluence of the Son with the Ganges at Maner, and the Ganges is also near the danger mark at Patna Digha. Meanwhile, the Budhi Gandak is 25 cm above the danger mark in Khagaria. The Gandak is flowing 56 cm above the danger mark at Dumariaghat. The Ganges is experiencing severe erosion in Raghopur, Bhagalpur, and more than 350 meters of the embankment has been damaged. The Ma Chaiti Durga Temple and Baba Bajrangbali Temple have been submerged, and the railway line is also under threat. Meanwhile, the administration has intensified anti-erosion work.

Farakka Barrage and impact of rain in Nepal-Uttarakhand

According to reports, all 109 gates of the Farakka Barrage have been opened to reduce pressure on the Ganges. Previously, the Farakka gates have been opened when water levels in the Kosi and Gandak rivers rise. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has expressed concern over the flood situation and ordered the acceleration of relief efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Water Resources Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh left a meeting in Delhi to assess the situation in Bhagalpur. The NDRF and SDRF have been put on standby in all districts. Night patrols are being conducted on embankments and people are being warned through loudspeakers.