Patna: A total of 29 people have died in rain-related incidents across Bihar as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in several parts of the state. The capital city has received more than 200 mm of rainfall in past 48 hours, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit said and described the situation as ‘totally unexpected’.

However, there is some relief in state with no rain in the state capital on Tuesday, but despite that the district administration has ordered closure of all schools till today as a preventive measure. The administration has also warned of strict punishment to those who violated the direction and “put the lives of teachers and students at risk”.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has sought help from Indian Air Force (IAF) in rescue and relief operations. The state government has requested for two helicopters from IAF for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines. Besides, it has also asked the Air Force for de-watering machines.

Yesterday, Bihar’s Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was seen roaming around the capital city Patna as his own residence was affected by the deluge. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, took stock of the worst-affected areas like Pataliputra colony and Rajendra Nagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dialed the CM and enquired him about the situation in the state. “Spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required”, tweeted the PM.

Incessant rainfall has also thrown life out of gear in Uttar Pradesh. Reports claimed that 93 people have been killed in the state alone. Following the downpour, around 900 prisoners were shifted to other jails after floodwaters from Ganga river entered the barracks of the Ballia district jail in UP.