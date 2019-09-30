New Delhi: At least 24 people were killed in rain-related deaths across Bihar as on Sunday, i.e., September 29, stated officials of Disaster Management Department. The unexpected ‘heavy to extremely heavy rain’ in the state resulted in serious water-logging which brought life to a standstill in many regions especially in the capital city Patna.

In view of the flood situation, the 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force were deployed in rain-hit areas of Bihar to carry out evacuation operation. So far, the NDRF has rescued two people and evacuated 4945 people and 45 livestock, stated news agency ANI on Sunday. It must be noted that the NDRF rescuers also carried out rescue and evacuation operations with other agencies in the flood-affected areas, particularly in the low lying parts of Patna

The heavy rainfall caused immense damage to the houses of the Deputy Chief Minister and two former Chief Ministers of the state.

No respite is in sight with the Met Office predicting more rain in the next 24 hours and the state government has issued a “red alert”.

The water level in major rivers including Ganga, Koshi, Gandak, Bagmati, and the Mahananda, are on the rise, threatening to breach embankments at many places.

The Water Resources department has alerted the officials concerned and asked the district authorities to take measures to deal with any possibility.

The Centre has already deployed teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief operations in vulnerable places.

According to weather department officials, Patna has received 151 mm rain since Saturday — a record in recent years.

Patna is now facing a flood-like situation with water is all around. People have been forced to stay indoors as most of the roads were water-logged.

Boats were deployed in several localities to help people.

“This is the first time I have seen boats plying on the water-logged roads in Patna… it is new for us,” Sanket Jha, a college student of Rajendra Nagar colony, said.

“Entire Patna is water-logged because of choked drainage. It has caused havoc in residential localities and exposed the Patna Municipal Corporation,” Lakhender Mahto, a retired school teacher, told IANS here.

According to reports, water entered the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajendra Nagar here

Water also made its way into the residences of former Chief Ministers Satendra Narayan Singh on Boring Road and Jitan Ram Manjhi, as well as BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajeev Pratap Rudy.

The rains also affected the movement of trains, road traffic as well as flight operations. Twelve long route trains and several passenger trains have been cancelled.

There were reports of damage to the National Highways at several places in north Bihar districts.

The floodwater has also entered houses, shops and hospitals at many places in the state, apart from Patna.

(With inputs from IANS)