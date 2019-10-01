New Delhi: A day after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday again visited the areas which have been severely affected by the flood.

“The day flood situation arose, we started making the required arrangements. Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the floodwater,” Kumar said after the visiting the affected areas.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna: The day flood situation arose, we started making the required arrangements. Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the flood water. #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/iV47lD4Qyb — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

Terming the disaster a natural calamity, Kumar said at times, it is a drought situation, while at other times, there are heavy rains in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after visiting flood-affected areas in Patna: It is a natural calamity. At times, it is a drought situation, while at other times, there are heavy rains in the state. #BiharFloods https://t.co/hpW2g2I3a4 pic.twitter.com/wmkWjt2GyP — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

#WATCH Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after visiting flood-affected areas in Patna: I am asking in how many parts of the country & across the world, there have been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America? #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/9XfNcuZr0H — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kumar and discussed the flood situation with him. He assured Kumar saying the central government is ready to provide all possible help for the state.

So far the Bihar flood has claimed nearly 40 lives and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain. The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority also confirmed that 40 people have died and nine are injured due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

As part of the rescue operation, IAF choppers were deployed to assist in relief operations. Boats are being used to rescue people, whereas Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters dropped relief materials in the flood-affected areas of Rajendra Nagar in Patna.

Over 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in 14 districts of the state. Five teams are operational at Patna, two are deployed at Bhagalpur and one team each at Buxar, Munger, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhubani, Supaul, Vaishali, Araria and Darbhanga.

Kumar on Sunday had also visited the flooded areas and issued instructions to state officials for speeding up the rescue operation. As per updates from India Meteorological Department, the state will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled all programmes to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, including the cultural programme. The Education Department has also postponed functions in schools on October 2 in view of the water logging and flood.