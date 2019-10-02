New Delhi: Union Law Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday visited the flood-affected Rajendra Nagar area in Patna and reviewed the flood situation there.

“I have cancelled my plans back at Delhi and will stay here for few more days. To speed up the relief work, I have asked for four big pumps that will reach here till afternoon. The pumps are of 2-3 tonnes and are very efficient,” Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

The flood situation in Bihar has not improved and an orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, people were seen standing in the queue for food packets and water bottles which were being distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna. The flood has so far claimed 40 lives so far.

Prasad after visiting affected areas and reviewing the situation assured the people that the Centre will provide all support to the Bihar government to provide relief in Patna and other parts of the state.

Prasad earlier had asked for additional pumps from Coal India to pump out water. “I was told to pump out water. It is better that Coal India sends its big pumps. Regarding this, I spoke to Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi and a big pump is coming from coal fields in Chhattisgarh,” he had said.

On Tuesday night Bihar Chief Minister also had visited the flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation there. As per updates from Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods, so far.

As part of relief work, the Indian Air Force helicopters are working in dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state. Apart from this, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas.