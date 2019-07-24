New Delhi: As the flood situation in Bihar worsens due to incessant rains in neighbouring Nepal, the Darbhanga District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan SM said that all schools will remain closed until further orders.

The state orders to shut all government and private schools came after 106 people have died in the floods in Bihar, and more than eight million others have been affected. Moreover, thousands have been displaced across the state’s 12 districts as rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places.

An official from the Water Resources Department told news agency IANS that heavy rainfall in Nepal since Monday is bound to worsen the situation in Bihar.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, water is also spreading to newer areas in the state, forcing more people to take shelter elsewhere.

According to Wednesday’s report on the website of the Disaster Management Department, more than eight million people living in 1,238 panchayats in 12 districts have been affected by the floods that were caused by heavy rain in north Bihar and the catchment areas of major rivers in neighbouring Nepal.

Taking serious note of the flood situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the airdropping of relief, particularly food packets, in the affected districts.

The Disaster Management Department said relief and rescue operations were continuing in the flood-affected areas. A total of 26 companies of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the Seema Sashatra Bal have been deployed in the affected districts to carry out rescue operations.

With IANS inputs