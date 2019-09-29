New Delhi: As heavy rains continued to affect Bihar for the third consecutive day on Sunday, throwing the otherwise normal life out of gear, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said special arrangements are being made for community kitchens to help the flood-affected people. He said that the state government is making all efforts to help the people.

“There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But proper arrangements are being made and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people,” he said.

Saying that rainfall and flood are a natural thing and not under anyone’s control, Kumar said arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all.

“Such a situation is not in any one’s hand, it’s a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people,” he said.

According to latest updates from the disaster management department, at least 24 people have lost their lives across the state as heavy rainfall over the last three days caused flooding in several districts. Reports suggested that seven people were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Sunday. While three people died n Bhagalpur district of the state after a wall collapsed, four others were killed in Khagaul after a tree fell on their auto-rickshaw.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours and the state government has issued a ‘red alert’ in this regard.

The water level in major rivers, including Ganga, Koshi, Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, are on the rise, and are likely to breach embankments at many places across the state.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are already in place for rescue and relief operations in the state.

As per updates from state weather department, Patna has received 151 mm rain since Saturday with the city facing a flood-like situation. Most of the roads were seen water-logged in the capital city. Boats are being used in several localities to help people.