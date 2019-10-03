Patna: It was a narrow escape for Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Kripal Yadav night on Wednesday night as he fell into a river near while he was on his way to survey a flood-hit area.

The incident took place in Dhanarua block of rural Patna which falls in Yadav’s constituency. A video of the incident has also gone viral on several social media platforms.

#WATCH Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into the water after the makeshift boat he was in, capsized in Masaurhi, Patna district, during his visit to the flood affected areas yesterday. He was later rescued by the locals. (02.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/iwI4OdNGiH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

In the video, Yadav can be seen standing on a makeshift boat made with help of tyre tubes along with his supporters and locals. As per reports, the MP had to cross the Dardha river at Punpun and due to unavailability of boats, he opted for the makeshift boat.

The contraption was about a few yards from the shore when it tilted and all those aboard, fell into the river. Onlookers who were standing on the banks of the river to receive the lawmaker dived into the river and Yadav was quickly rescued.

The MP remained unconscious for a few seconds during which the people fanned him with their ‘gamchas’ (towel) to help him recover.

Patna is among 15 districts of Bihar where a flood-like situation has arisen after heavy rainfall over the weekend. Over 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far.