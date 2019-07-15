Patna: The flood situation in Bihar has turned grim with four deaths reported while around 18 lakh people were affected in nine districts of the state, said reports.

Five rivers of the state are flowing above the danger level due to rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal, the report by the Disaster Management Department said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Of the four deaths, the report said, two were reported from Araria, while one each was reported from Sheohar and Kishanganj districts. A total of 17,96,535 people have been hit affected in 55 blocks of nine districts – Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.



The report said 13 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected districts. As many as 152 relief camps have also been opened to give shelter to 45,053 people, while 251 community kitchens have been made functional.

Kumar held a high-level meeting to review the flood situation. Meanwhile, here’s a list of helpline numbers:

State emergency centre: 0612 – 2293204/05/10, Araria district control room: 06453-222309, Kishanganj district control room: 06456-224152, Supaul district control room: 06473-224005, Madhubani district control room: 06276-222576, East Champaran district control room: 06252-242418, Sheohar district control room: 06222-257060/61, Sitamarhi district control room: 06226-25031

Kumar has directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations. The Terai region of Nepal has received around 280 to 300mm rainfall, leading to a flash flood in the state, causing Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda to flow above the danger level at various places.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast rain with thunderstorm at many places in Bihar in the coming days.