Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Nitish Kumar led-Bihar government over Patna floods. Asserting that the flood in the state is not a calamity, Yadav held the Bihar administration responsible for it. “During floods, the administration could not even find maps of the city,” he retorted.

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, Yadav asked, “where is the development” that the Chief Minister boasts about. Upping the ante, Yadav suggested that Nitish Kumar “should take the responsibility of the flood-hit Bihar and resign”.

“This isn’t a natural calamity. During floods, the administration could not even find maps of the city. Nitish Kumar talks of development, but where is development? How is Patna a smart city then? Nitish Kumar should take responsibility & resign,” news agency ANI reported Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

Earlier in the day, a war of words erupted between allies JD(U) and BJP in Bihar, with the former, on Saturday, lashing out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh for targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his inept handling of the recent floods in the state capital Patna.

Responding to comment by the Union Minister, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh, referring to Giriraj’s habit of chanting Lord Shiva’s name during his speeches, said that one does not become a leader by chanting the Lord’s name every now and then.

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, another party spokesperson, meanwhile, shifting the blame to the saffron party, said that the urban development portfolio had been with the BJP ever since the alliance took over the reins of the state. He added that even the Mayor of Patna, as well as the two Lok Sabha MPs representing the constituency, were from the BJP.

Speaking in Darbhanga on Friday, the Union Animal Husbandry Minister, targeting the Chief Minister over the flood said that if a leader could accept praise, he should accept blame too. He had also said that Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, too, was responsible for the situation in the state capital.

Many parts of Patna are still submerged and open drains have polluted the water-logged areas. Hundreds of people on Saturday staged protests in the state capital as the state government failed to pump out the floodwaters from their areas and could not provide them relief for many days now.

According to the officials, the worst waterlogged areas of Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Kadamkuan are yet to get any respite and the accumulated water continues to be at the three to four feet level. The situation gives sleepless nights to residents as the choked sewage and drainage system are yet to be repaired by the authorities.

With the water logging problem, prices of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables have also gone up in the last four days in Patna. The official death toll in Bihar after heavy rainfall that resulted in water logging in Patna and floods in the 14 districts has reached 73.