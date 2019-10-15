New Delhi: Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday formed a four-member high-level committee to take account of the lapses that caused the devastating floods in and around state capital Patna.

The four-member committee will be chaired by Bihar development commissioner Arun Kumar Singh to take decisions on the waterlogging situation in the state. The committee will also include principal secretaries of Road Construction Department Amrit Lal Meena, Disaster Management Department Pratyay Amrit, along with Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) Chaitanya Prasad.

Heavy rains lashed in Bihar last month that resulted in waterlogging in the capital city including some of the posh areas like Rajendra Nagar, Kankerbagh, as well as Patalipura Colony. The rains caused significant damage to life and property, leaving daily commuters hapless for days.

Following a meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said that the committee has been asked to investigate the reasons and lapses behind the flooding and submit its findings to the state government within a month. Poor drainage system across the city has been deemed to have caused the wreckage.

The committee has also been asked to identify and give names of officers accountable for the negligence and prepare a precautionary work-plan so that a similar situation can be avoided in future.

Moreover, as many of the areas in Patna are still inundated with floodwater, an aggravating threat of a dengue epidemic looms large over the region. Floating animal carcasses and garbage around are believed to be the main reason for spreading the disease in Patna, home to nearly 10 crore people.

According to reports, nearly 1,400 people are undergoing treatment for dengue at different hospitals in the state, and over 250 cases were registered in Patna alone within the span of 10 days.