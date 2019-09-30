Load More

New Delhi: As the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Bihar has risen to 29 within a span of five days, the Bihar government on Saturday sought two helicopters of the Indian Air Force for flood relief operations, in the worst-affected areas of Patna.

With no sign of relief, the Bihar government has asked IAF to send the helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas. Moreover, the state officials also sought the IAF for dewatering machines.

Bihar State Disaster Management Authority: Till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall. pic.twitter.com/XTMVVATpvY — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Rains have wreaked havoc in Bihar leaving several parts of the state submerged in floodwater, gasping for air to breathe. As a ‘red alert’ still hovers over the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in the next 24 hours, all schools will remain closed till October 1.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, said that special arrangements were in place for community kitchens to help the flood-affected people. “There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But proper arrangements are being made and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people,” he said.

“Such a situation is not in any one’s hand, it’s a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people,” he added.

Nineteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the rain-affected areas of Bihar, along with several teams of the State Disaster Response Force.

Nearly seven people were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Sunday. While three people died n Bhagalpur district of the state after a wall collapsed, four others were killed in Khagaul after a tree fell on their auto-rickshaw. The water level in major rivers, including Ganga, Koshi, Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, are on the rise and are likely to breach embankments at many places across the state.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the situation appears equally grim as close to 100 lives have been lost in the rain-related incidents. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all government officials to extend monetary support and cancelled their leaves in view of the situation.

The IMD has issued a warning of “very heavy rainfall” till Tuesday in several parts of the state.