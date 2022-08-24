Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday will face a trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly. Sparks are set to fly at the Bihar assembly when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation’s motion of no-confidence against him. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which comprises the chief minister’s JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.Also Read - 'Rashtrapatni' Row: Sonia Gandhi-Smriti Irani Faceoff In Parliament; BJP, Congress Spar

Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Gurugram mall under construction linked to Tejashwi Yadav raided by CBI | Tejashwi Yadav’s mall of Urban Cubes being built in Gurugram is now being raided by CBI officials. The CBI is conducting raids at 25 places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Madhubani and Katihar, according to a report by Zee News.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Speaker Resigns Ahead Of Floor Test | “The Chair is ‘Panch Parmeshwar’. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision,” Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House, said.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    No confidence motion unclear, 8 letters not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker | “I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him – the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people’s letters, which were received, were not as per rule,” Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, said in the House.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion | Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior BJP leader, refused to resign from the post despite no-confidence motion.

  • 11:04 AM IST

  • 10:42 AM IST

    BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt | “We’ve come here for the Assembly Session…As far as raids are concerned, it’s an independent agency doing its work. I won’t make a comment on it,” Ex-Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad told ANI.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Opposition MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly, demand resignation of Speaker VK Sinha

    “Conspiracy to scare us through raids won’t work. It’s a conspiracy to topple our Govt. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered and discussed,” Opposition MLAs, who are protesting outside Bihar Assembly, told news agency ANI.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    RJD questions timing of CBI raids | RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party’s legislators.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    “BJP does not implicate anyone. 1.5 years ago, CM Nitish Kumar himself had complained that crores of rupees were caught from Biscomaun. Maybe it (raids) are part of that,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said on CBI raids in the state.

  • 10:17 AM IST

    CBI raids in Bihar ahead of floor test