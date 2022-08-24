Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday will face a trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly. Sparks are set to fly at the Bihar assembly when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation’s motion of no-confidence against him. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which comprises the chief minister’s JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.Also Read - 'Rashtrapatni' Row: Sonia Gandhi-Smriti Irani Faceoff In Parliament; BJP, Congress Spar