Patna: Four men, who were Monday booked for allegedly raping a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate, have been arrested.

“Four people arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate,” Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah told news agency ANI.

According to reports, the four accused had captured the shelter home survivor in a moving car where they allegedly raped her and later dumped her near her house.

Shockingly, two of the accused are brothers of the victim who was a part of an infamous NGO-run Muzaffarpur shelter home that made headlines last year.

Superintendent of Bettiah Police Jayant Kant told ANI on Monday, “We are taking further action based on whatever evidence we have collected so far. Four accused have been named, police teams have been formed and further action is being taken.”

“As per the medical report, no marks of external injury have been found on her body. FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is conducting their own examination,” he added.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case:

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by TISS to the state’s social welfare department.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31, 2018. The state government had on July 26, 2018 handed over the case to the CBI.

On February 7, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding preferably day-to-day hearing.

