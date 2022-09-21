Patna: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh, on Wednesday informed that ‘Bihar is now free from the Left Wing Extremism’. Singh, while addressing a press confidence, further informed that Maosists may have some presence in the form of extortion gangs, but there is no place in the eastern state where the rebel outfit is dominating.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out In Muzaffarpur Hotel

"There is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand that is impenetrable," Singh said.

Applauding force's achievement on their fight against the Naxals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Zero tolerance policy of Home Ministry against terrorism and Left-wing extremism (LWE) will continue."

“We can say that now Bihar is Naxal free. They may have a presence in the form of extortion gangs, but there is no place in Bihar where Naxals have domination. There is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand where forces cannot reach,” the CRPF DG was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also informed that though three special operations (‘Operation Octopus’, ‘Operation Thunderstorm’ and ‘Operation Bulbul) were launched since April this year, the security forces have freed Burha Pahad along the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border from the control of the rebels.

“Burha Pahad was dominated by the Naxals for past 32 years. A permanent base has been set-up there in last two days under Operation Octopus and troops have been sent there through helicopter,” he said.