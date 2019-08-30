Patna: The Bihar government has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of Pan Masala containing magnesium carbonate, in the state, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

According to a report, various brands including Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Raj Niwas Pan Masala, Supreme Pan Parag Pan Masala, Pan Parag Pan Masala, Bahar Pan Masala, Bahubali Pan Masala, Rajshree Pan Masala, Madhu Pan Masala were examined by the food and safety department.

Earlier, the government had levied a ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution and storage of gutka and all its variants.