New Delhi: After the death toll of over 160 in Muzaffarpur, six children in Bihar’s Gaya district are suspected to have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), an official said on Tuesday.

Nearly 23 children were admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) from July 2 and six of them have succumbed to their illness.

ANMCH Superintendent VK Prasad told news agency IANS that the deaths were suspected to be caused by AES, however, nothing is confirmed as the reports are still awaited.

Four more children were suspected to be suffering from the same disease, Prasad stated. According to the Bihar State Health Department, more than 700 children have been affected by AES this time in 20 of the 38 districts.

The Centre had filed a reply against a plea Supreme Court stating that it will set up a 100-bedded paediatric ICU at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in a year.

The children deaths relating to AES have failed to mellow down with at least 120 at SKMCH and 21 in Kejriwal Hospital. Meanwhile, the death count for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam has taken over 49 lives with 190 positive cases reported in the state. With IANS inputs