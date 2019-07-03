Patna: The death toll due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has risen to 137 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, with 116 deaths reported from SKMCH, 21 from Kejriwal Hospital.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on a PIL relating to children’s death from AES in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The affidavit talks about poor healthcare facilities in the state.

The state told the Supreme Court that there are only 5, 205 doctors in government-run health centres against the sanctioned strength of 12, 206. In the affidavit, the Bihar government also said that only 5, 634 nurses were there in government-run hospitals and health centres against the sanctioned strength of 19, 155.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the Bihar government over children deaths and said that “this can’t go on, we need answers.” The top court had asked the state government to file an affidavit on the questions concerning the adequacy of medicines and nutrition and hygiene amongst others in a week’s time.

On July 1, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in the legislative assembly said that AES deaths have reduced over the past few years. “According to the data we’ve, till June 28, 720 were admitted, 586 were cured, & 154 children died. Death rate reduced to 21%. According to data from 2011-19, the death rate due to AES has reduced over the past few years,” Pandey noted as he cited date on the same.