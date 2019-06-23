New Delhi: Bihar’s Muzaffarpur now synonymous to the encephalitis crisis has added another feather to its cap with one of its hospitals which has had 110 children dying in the past one month, had a part of its ceiling fall-off on Sunday.

A part of the roof outside the ICU of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur collapsed on Sunday, reports read. SKMCH has recorded 110 children dying so far due to encephalitis.

Sunil Kumar Shahi, Muzaffarpur, SKMCH, Muzaffarpur superintendent: A patch of plaster from the roof fell off,nobody has been injured. It’s not inside any ward but around the veranda area. PICU is in between ward number 6-7 but the patch fell between ward number 5-6. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/5AbayNh3If — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

This incident has only highlighted one of the several problems plaguing the public health sector in Bihar.

This also comes close in tow of an investigation that was ordered on Saturday after remains of human skeletons were recovered from the SKMCH. SKMCH Superintendent Dr. Sunil Kumar Shahi told the media that he had ordered an internal inquiry after parts of deformed human bones and broken skull were found by some people behind the hospital premises.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said he had asked Health Department officials to investigate the recovery and submit a report to him. “A team has already visited the site of the recovery. It will submit a report soon,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, latest reports peg deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at 130 in the city alone, out of which 20 have been reported from Kejriwal Hospital.

The encephalitis epidemic seems unstoppable even after the intervention of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who deployed teams of medical experts in the affected regions along with advanced ambulances.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is yet to break his silence over the mounting death toll in Muzaffarpur. Mediapersons have for weeks been trying to put questions to him in connection with the matter, but Nitish Kumar has maintained a stout silence since.