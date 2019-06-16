New Delhi: As many as 12 people died on Saturday at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya, Bihar due to severe heat stroke while 25 others remain to be admitted for the same.

Gaya District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh told news agency ANI, “Out of the 12, seven were from Gaya, two from Aurangabad, one from Chatra, one from Sheikhpura and one from Nawada. 25 patients are admitted here, efforts on to bring them back to normalcy.”

At least six senior doctors and 10 interns were assigned at the hospital to look after the patients.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences to the families, while DM Abhishek Singh said, “Families of the deceased will be given an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each. Those belonging to BPL categories are being given Rs 20,000 each for the last rites.”

The Bihar government on Saturday also declared that all schools in the city will be closed till June 19 owing to the soaring temperatures in the state. Earlier the shutdown due to heat was to end on June 16.

Bihar breached the maximum temperature of the last ten years on Saturday markedly above the normal. The Patna district has been witnessing a persisting heatwave-like condition and the districts in central and south Bihar may continue to face the severe conditions till June 18. However, the Meteorological Department said that the state should receive its first shower in the next week relieving the people of the torturous heat conditions.