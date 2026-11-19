Bihar heavy rain alert: State weather likely to see drastic change as severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ approaches Bay of Bengal; check IMD prediction

Bihar weather update: IMD Patna forecasts rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Nov 20 to 22 due to Cyclone Akvan; heavy rain warning issued for Bhagalpur and Katihar on Nov 21.

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Bihar heavy rain alert: Weather conditions across Bihar are set to change over the next three days under the influence of severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ over the Bay of Bengal. According to officials on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre in Patna has forecast rainfall in several districts between November 20 and 22, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds in parts of eastern Bihar. A specific heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for isolated places in Bhagalpur and Katihar districts on November 21. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre in Patna about Bihar weather.

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Bihar

According to the Meteorological Centre’s bulletin issued on Thursday, the severe cyclonic storm was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal and moved northwards at a speed of around 12 kmph during the preceding six hours. As the system advances, eastern Bihar is likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Meanwhile, farmers and residents in low-lying areas of Bhagalpur and Katihar have been advised to remain cautious ahead of the predicted heavy rainfall on November 21.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ to impact Bihar

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the storm was centred around 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and around 530 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The Meteorological Department said the system, along with active easterly winds, would influence weather conditions across Bihar. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at several places in the eastern and central parts of the state from November 20 to 22.

On November 21, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in eastern Bihar. Heavy rainfall is also possible at one or two locations in Bhagalpur and Katihar.

The department has advised people to remain cautious during the period of adverse weather. Residents have been asked to avoid open fields, tall trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and lightning.

Cyclone Akvan veers towards North Andhra, Odisha

Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on Friday, the IMD said.

After moving northwards, the system lay over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 pm on Thursday, about 390 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 410 km south of Gopalpur, 470 km south of Puri and 610 km east-northeast of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department said in a press release, a report by PTI news agency said.

The system was earlier expected to cross along mid-coastal Andhra Pradesh but changed course and veered towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.