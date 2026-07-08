Bihar to now get Delhi styled high-speed regional transit network; Patna, Gaya Ji, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai will now be connected with RRTS

The Bihar government has greenlit preliminary planning for a high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) across four major corridors, aiming to mirror Delhi's mass transit model and seamlessly link Patna with neighboring urban centers.

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Patna: The Bihar cabinet has granted in-principle approval to prepare the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for four proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors. Aimed at transforming regional mobility, the preliminary planning phase is estimated to cost ₹31.59 crore. The task has been officially entrusted to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on a nomination basis to lay the groundwork for high-speed connectivity between the capital city and surrounding regions.

The four newly proposed transit corridors are:

Patna–Gaya Ji

Patna Airport–Begusarai

Patna–Hajipur–Proposed Sonepur Airport–Muzaffarpur

Patna Airport–Ara

According to Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary , this high-speed network is designed to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable public transport while significantly upgrading last-mile connectivity. By seamlessly linking Patna with neighboring urban centers, the mega-transit project is expected to boost regional economic integration and actively support the growth of thriving satellite townships.

Bihar high-speed regional transit network details

In a landmark transport decision, the Cabinet approved the preparation of the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Bihar’s proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will prepare the reports.

The proposed corridors will connect Patna–Muzaffarpur, Patna–Begusarai, Patna–Ara, and Patna–Gaya. The high-speed regional transit network is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, promote economic growth, and support urban expansion. Administrative approval was granted for the acquisition of 26.76 acres of land at Mauja-Bhusaula, Danapur, for the expansion of AIIMS Patna.

The land acquisition project will cost approximately Rs 348.90 crore, enabling the expansion of super-speciality healthcare services and improved medical infrastructure on a unified campus.

The Cabinet approved the creation of 76 teaching positions across various faculties in 10 state engineering colleges and the Bihar Engineering University. The move is expected to strengthen technical education and improve faculty availability in government engineering institutions.

Under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan, approval was granted to install 500 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar power plants on government buildings between the financial years 2025-26 and 2029-30. The initiative aims to promote renewable energy, reduce electricity costs, and support Bihar’s clean energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies)