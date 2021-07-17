Patna: At least 16 people have died mysteriously since Wednesday in Bihar’s West Champaran. Eight of the deceased hailing from Deurawa, Jogiya, and Bagahi villages died on Friday, reported Hindustan Times. Police have detained at least 5 people for questioning and are investigating the matter further. The Bihar Police is probing an angle of hooch tragedy.Also Read - Breaking News 30 May, 2021: Death Toll in Aligarh Hooch Tragedy Rises to 25

“The investigation is underway. Officers concerned are working on it. The locals are not ready to talk about it. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi told news agency ANI.

Out of the total deceased so far, the families of eight people, who lost their lives, have not mentioned alcohol consumption as yet, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said.

Bihar | We have been told that around 8 people died mysteriously at a village (in West Champaran) in the past 2-3 days. Their family members & villagers have not mentioned alcohol consumption. FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway: DM Kundan Kumar pic.twitter.com/DbsRIlLujp — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, remarking sarcastically that thousands of people are dying every year due to spurious liquor “under good governance”.

“In Bihar, thousands of people are dying every year from spurious liquor under good governance. Under the garb of prohibition, ruling party people are running a parallel illegal economy of Rs 20,000 crores in Bihar. Lakhs of Dalits and poor are lodged in jails in the name of prohibition. Police have become corrupt and tyrannical,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said in a tweet.