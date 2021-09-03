New Delhi: A co-passenger of JDU MLA Gopal Mandal files a complaint with GRP alleging that MLA abused him and snatched away his gold rings and chain when he objected to the MLA roaming in the train in his undergarments, reports news agency ANI. He also alleges that MLA was intoxicated. Case transferred to Buxar in Bihar.Also Read - Patna, Delhi, Lucknow And 7 Other Indian Cities That Share Names With Popular Foreign Destinations

I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday.

