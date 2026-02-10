Home

Bihar Jharkhand Expressway update: New route to connect Nepal’s Pashupatinath to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand; check route details

The 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor will pass through Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Munger and Banka districts of Bihar before reaching Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

Bihar Expressway update: In a massive update for the residents of Bihar and Jharkhand, Bihar Road Construction Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has announced a new expressway. In the recent update, the Bihar government has announced that a new expressway will be constructed from Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, passing through Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Munger and Banka districts. The minister said a detailed proposal related to the project has been sent to the Centre for approval. Here are all the details you need to know about the proposed 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor.

Proposed 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor

Presenting the Road Construction Department’s budget of over Rs 8,260 crore for 2026–27 in the assembly, the Bihar Road Construction Minister has said the proposed 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor will start from Kathmandu, pass through Bhimnagar and Birpur and enter India at Supaul district in Bihar.

“The corridor will then pass through Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Munger and Banka districts of Bihar before reaching Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district,” the minister said.

“The primary objective is to directly connect Nepal’s revered Pashupatinath temple with Baidyanath Dham, promoting religious tourism and cultural exchange,” he added.

How will the 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor help people?

One of the biggest advantages of the 250-km-long Pashupatinath-Baidyanath Dham High-Speed Corridor is expected to be its impact on the economy of Bihar and Jharkhand. The expressway would also boost economic activity in several districts of Bihar and Jharkhand and strengthen regional connectivity. Notably, the budget of the department was passed by voice vote amid a walkout by opposition legislators, who expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the NDA-ruled state government.

