Muzaffarpur: Few people including some journalists got injured after a clash broke out at Kejriwal hospital, on Tuesday, between hospital staff and relatives of a child who had died at the facility.

“The child from Sumera was admitted to the hospital due to low haemoglobin level. He died around 9 am today. His family took away the body but then returned to protest outside the hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukul Kumar Ranjan said.

MK Ranjan, City DSP Muzaffarpur: There were journalists as well, the security guards misbehaved with them & assaulted them. Some of the journalists received injuries. We are investigating the matter & action will be taken. #Bihar https://t.co/WnK40LqLwn — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

“A few people, including some journalists, were injured in the clash that broke out between the protesters and security officers posted outside the hospital,” Ranjan added citing the CCTV footage of the incident.

The Police are currently questioning the hospital authorities. “We will file an FIR and take necessary actions,” he said.

Kejriwal hospital is one of the facilities battling with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) crisis in Muzaffarpur.

As many as 131 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the district, including 111 in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 20 in Kejriwal hospital.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court pulled up Nitish Kumar-led government over the deaths of 163 children across the state due to encephalitis.

The top court asked the state government to file an affidavit on the questions concerning the adequacy of medicines and nutrition and hygiene amongst others in a week’s time.

(With ANI Inputs)